BlackRock Inc. Sells 219,208 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,025,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219,208 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of WestRock worth $1,047,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 475,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.