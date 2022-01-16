BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Down 47.7% in December

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.95. 90,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,540. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

