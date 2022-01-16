BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 125 ($1.70) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.51) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.19) to GBX 255 ($3.46) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.53) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.62).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

