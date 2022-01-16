BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE MFL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 95,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,618. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 499,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 584,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 86,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

