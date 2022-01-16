BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE MFL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 95,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,618. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
