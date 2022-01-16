Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 188.8% from the December 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of BSL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 44,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 74.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 158,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 67,735 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.