Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 188.8% from the December 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of BSL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 44,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $17.53.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
