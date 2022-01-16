Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blueprint Medicines’ lead product, Ayvakit, approved to treat a rare cancer, has seen a strong uptake since approval. Ayvakit has also been approved for advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM) in the United States. The drug is also being studied for non-advanced SM. Label expansion of the drug should drive growth. Gavreto, which it co-develops with Roche, is approved for two types of cancer indications. Other pipeline candidates are also progressing well. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is heavily dependent on its partners for collaboration revenues as Ayvakit was approved recently. Any pipeline and regulatory setback will hurt the stock. Also, the transfer of responsibilities of booking U.S. product sales of Gavreto to Roche narrowed the revenue stream.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Shares of BPMC opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

