BMO Capital Markets Increases Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $76.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Shares of PFE opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 535,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,254 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 136,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

