BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.80

Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.80 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 107.55 ($1.46), with a volume of 523214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.80 ($1.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The firm has a market cap of £808.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In other BMO Commercial Property Trust news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($47,509.16). Also, insider Paul Marcuse purchased 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($27,021.99).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

