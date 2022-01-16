BNP Paribas Downgrades BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Underperform

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $31.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

