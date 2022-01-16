BonusCloud (BXC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $50,257.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

