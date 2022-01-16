BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

