Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $625.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $661.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SAM. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.87.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $449.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.39 and a 200-day moving average of $587.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $428.13 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.