Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $93,000 Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in DHT by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.48 million, a PE ratio of -280.00 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHT. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.