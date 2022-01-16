Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 206.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $524,000.

VOT stock opened at $230.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

