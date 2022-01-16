Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $230.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

