BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,056. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.63.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $20,887,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 844,362 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 810,839 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 504,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 481,135 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

