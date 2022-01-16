Broderick Brian C Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Broderick Brian C decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.7% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,789.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,711.71 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,894.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,798.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

