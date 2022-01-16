Broderick Brian C Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,487 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $269.42 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.95 and a 200 day moving average of $244.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

