Broderick Brian C Sells 19,535 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Broderick Brian C lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 85,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 532,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

