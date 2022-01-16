Broderick Brian C Sells 350 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Broderick Brian C reduced its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,154 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up about 2.8% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $125,505,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 281.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $136,026,000 after buying an additional 664,892 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.36.

Xilinx stock opened at $198.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.02 and a 200-day moving average of $174.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

