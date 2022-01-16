Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

