Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.02 Million

Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post $123.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $98.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $450.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $506.98 million, with estimates ranging from $498.25 million to $515.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Rambus stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Rambus has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rambus by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

