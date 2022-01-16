Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce sales of $486.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.39 million and the highest is $492.30 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $443.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.65. 401,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,730. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

