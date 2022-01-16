Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.14. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

