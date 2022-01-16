Brokerages Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MITO opened at $0.90 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.