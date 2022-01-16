Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$2.69 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,108. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $166.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

