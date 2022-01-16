Brokerages Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.87 Million

Brokerages predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post sales of $74.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.80 million to $75.89 million. TechTarget posted sales of $45.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $263.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.20 million to $272.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $310.44 million, with estimates ranging from $308.83 million to $312.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,776,066. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

