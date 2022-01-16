Brokerages Anticipate TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to announce $41.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.50 million and the highest is $41.96 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted sales of $33.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year sales of $140.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $140.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $189.57 million, with estimates ranging from $184.52 million to $198.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRDY. JMP Securities began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

NYSE NRDY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,891. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Mrva bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 486,113 shares of company stock worth $3,803,109 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,896,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NRDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.