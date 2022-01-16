Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.05 Million

Brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to post $82.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.32 million and the lowest is $81.66 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $54.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $333.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.88 million to $335.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $359.41 million, with estimates ranging from $348.88 million to $369.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $139 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

