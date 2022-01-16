Brokerages Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,477. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.