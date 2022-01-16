Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce $22.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $2.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 832.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $98.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $101.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $129.84 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $130.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The business had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMBL shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

GMBL opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $399,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 49,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

