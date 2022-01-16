Brokerages Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.36). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.36. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, CEO John H. Tucker bought 10,000 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

