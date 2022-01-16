Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce sales of $7.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.73 billion and the lowest is $7.60 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $29.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.27 billion to $29.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $32.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 33.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 197.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 19.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,972. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.