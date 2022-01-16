Brokerages Set DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) PT at $9.59

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHT. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DHT by 51.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in DHT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in DHT by 37.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $956.48 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. DHT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Research analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

