Brokerages Set Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target at $11.90

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

FBIO stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

