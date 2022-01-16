Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Price Target at $68.00

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several brokerages have commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEF traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $61.91. 215,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. Greif has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Greif’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

