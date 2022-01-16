Brokerages Set Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Target Price at $57.81

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,541 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,409. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

