Brokerages Set Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Traton in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Traton from €34.00 ($38.64) to €30.00 ($34.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of TRATF stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. Traton has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

