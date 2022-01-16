Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Target Price at GBX 5,027.30

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,007.30 ($67.97).

WIZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($78.73) to GBX 4,960 ($67.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.80) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($73.98) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($70.59) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($78.73) to GBX 5,600 ($76.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.91), for a total value of £456,100 ($619,112.26).

Shares of LON:WIZZ traded up GBX 10 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,660 ($63.26). 232,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 3,600 ($48.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($75.95). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,378.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,700.53. The company has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.