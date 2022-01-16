Brokers Set Expectations for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $6.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 319.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

