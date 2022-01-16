Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

RA stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after buying an additional 586,991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $293,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

