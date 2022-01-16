Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.26) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,580 ($35.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,679.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,517.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £417.70 million and a PE ratio of 20.66. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,800 ($24.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,800 ($38.01).

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,716 ($36.87), for a total value of £40,740 ($55,300.67). Also, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,700 ($3,664.99), for a total value of £1,725,300 ($2,341,930.23). Insiders have sold 2,901 shares of company stock worth $382,344,000 in the last three months.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

