Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $724.94 Million

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report sales of $724.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $711.78 million to $749.00 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $642.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.05. 1,948,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,830,000 after buying an additional 67,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

