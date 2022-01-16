BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Short Interest Down 48.2% in December

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.23. BTRS has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

