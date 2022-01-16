BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

BTRS stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. BTRS has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in BTRS during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at about $1,660,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

