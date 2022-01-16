Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.48.

DG opened at $217.08 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.70.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

