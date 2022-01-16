Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 409.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,755 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 31,735 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

