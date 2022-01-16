Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 38,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,459,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 385,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,323,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $270.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $265.13 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

