Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Novartis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Novartis by 3,751.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Novartis by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 145,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.55 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

