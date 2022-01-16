Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 503 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Copart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,364.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 834,699 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $136.71 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average is $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

